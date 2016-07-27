BRIEF-Fortune Brands reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.82

July 27 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

* Fortune Brands reports strong second quarter sales and EPS growth; raises 2016 annual EPS outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.32 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.82 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 10 to 12 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continues to expect full-year 2016 sales growth in range of 10 to 12 percent.

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.57, revenue view $5.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc says for 2016 increased its expectations for EPS before charges/gains to be in range of $2.70 to $2.78

* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc says expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $400 million for full year 2016