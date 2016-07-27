BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems says Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.04

July 28 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc
* Company ended quarter with a $3.3 billion backlog, up 5 percent from end of q3 of fiscal year 2015
* Varian medical systems reports results for third quarter of fiscal year 2016
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.04
* Q3 revenue $789 million versus i/b/e/s view $780 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $4.62 to $4.66
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.22
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 3 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: