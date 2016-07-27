BRIEF-Pcm Inc says Q2 sales rose 21 percent to $581 million

July 28 (Reuters) - Pcm Inc :
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pcm reports record second quarter results
* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 to $0.35
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations
* Sees q3 sales $545 million to $560 million
* Q2 sales rose 21 percent to $581 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.2 billion to $2.23 billion
* Sees fy 2016 sales up 32 to 34 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $549.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S