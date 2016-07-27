FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pcm Inc says Q2 sales rose 21 percent to $581 million
July 27, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pcm Inc says Q2 sales rose 21 percent to $581 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Pcm Inc :

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pcm reports record second quarter results

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 to $0.35

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations

* Sees q3 sales $545 million to $560 million

* Q2 sales rose 21 percent to $581 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.2 billion to $2.23 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 32 to 34 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $549.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
