a year ago
BRIEF-QEP Resources Q2 loss per share $0.90
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-QEP Resources Q2 loss per share $0.90

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - QEP Resources Inc :

* QEP resources inc says expect to maintain a relatively flat production profile in 2016

* Restructuring resulted in a 6% decrease in company's workforce and $1.8 million of one-time termination benefits in Q2 2016

* QEP has reduced its full-year capital budget for drilling and completions by approximately 50% compared with 2015

* Sees 2016 total natural gas equivalent production 311 BCFE to 330 BCFE

* Q2 revenue view $362.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* QEP resources reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.23 excluding items

* In April 2016, QEP restructured and streamlined its organizational structure in response to lower commodity price environment

* Increased full-year crude oil and NGL production guidance

* Qtrly total revenues $333.7 million versus $574.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
