July 28 (Reuters) - Icad Inc :

* Icad reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 34 percent to $7.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09

* Icad inc says company is not providing financial guidance at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: