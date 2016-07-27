BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems Reports 2016 Second Quarter Results and Revises 2016 Guidance

July 27 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Anticipate diluted EPS, excluding impact of downsizing costs, to be in range of $0.70 to $0.85 for 2016

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems reports 2016 second quarter results and revises 2016 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $483.4 million versus $517.9 million

* Lowering our expected ebitda and diluted earnings per share for full year 2016

* Expect capital expenditures net of proceeds for 2016 to be in range of $15 million to $25 million

* Expect to achieve EBITDA, excluding downsizing costs of approximately $7.0 million, of approximately $110 million for 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $494.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S