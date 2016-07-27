FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems Reports 2016 Second Quarter Results and Revises 2016 Guidance
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems Reports 2016 Second Quarter Results and Revises 2016 Guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Anticipate diluted EPS, excluding impact of downsizing costs, to be in range of $0.70 to $0.85 for 2016

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems reports 2016 second quarter results and revises 2016 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 revenue $483.4 million versus $517.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.85 excluding items

* Lowering our expected ebitda and diluted earnings per share for full year 2016

* Expect capital expenditures net of proceeds for 2016 to be in range of $15 million to $25 million

* Expect capital expenditures net of proceeds for 2016 to be in range of $15 million to $25 million

* Expect to achieve EBITDA, excluding downsizing costs of approximately $7.0 million, of approximately $110 million for 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $494.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

