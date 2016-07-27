FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Mckesson Q1 GAAP EPS $2.88 from continuing operations
July 27, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mckesson Q1 GAAP EPS $2.88 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp :

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $13.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports Fiscal 2017 First-Quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.50

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.88 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $49.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $50.36 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $13.43 to $13.93 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $10.70 to $11.60 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mckesson Corp sees GAAP earnings per diluted share between $10.70 to $11.60 for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
