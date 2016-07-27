FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regulus says working to resolve issues outlined in letter from US FDA about clinical hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Received written communication from u.s. FDA outlining information required to resolve clinical hold for its IND for RG-101

* Says On Track To Deliver Follow Up results from on-going RG-101 studies

* Working to resolve issues outlined in letter and anticipate a decision from FDA in q4

* "we remain on track to deliver follow-up results from ongoing rg-101 studies"

* Fda requested detailed safety data analysis from preclinical and clinical studies among other things

* Fda will notify regulus of its decision within 30 days of receipt of complete response to issues

* Timelines of on-going studies have not been impacted by clinical hold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

