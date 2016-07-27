FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Rent-a-center Inc

* Sees 2016 acceptance now revenue of $805 million to $835 million

* Qtrly core U.S. Q2 revenues of $530.6 million decreased 10.6 percent year over year

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.65 to $1.85

* Q2 revenue $749.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $782.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 core revenue down 8.5% to 11.5% and core same store sales down 5% to 8%

* qtrly core u.s. Revenue decreased by 10.6 percent

* qtrly core u.s. Same store sales decreased by 6.7 percent

* point of sale implementation negatively impacted core revenue in q2, reduced portfolio making it necessary to revise outlook for year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
