#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spok reports Q2 EPS $0.17, maintains 2016 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Spok Holdings Inc

* Says Software Bookings For 2016 Q2 Were $20.1 Mln, In Line with prior year quarter

* Says q2 bookings included $10.2 million of operations bookings and $9.9 million of maintenance renewals

* Says software backlog totaled $39.5 million at june 30, 2016, up from $36.8 million in prior quarter

* Spok reports 2016 second quarter operating results; software bookings increase, wireless trends improve

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $44.6 million versus $48 million

* Spok holdings inc says maintaining 2016 guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)

