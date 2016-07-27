FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quantum Corp Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quantum Corp Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

July 27 (Reuters) - Quantum Corp :

* Sees Q2 GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share of $0.01 to $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $118.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quantum corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $116.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $118 million to $122 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $10 million

* Sees q2 gaap and non-GAAP gross margin of 41-42 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

