FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Costar Group grows Q2 revenue 21 pct, drives expenses down
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Costar Group grows Q2 revenue 21 pct, drives expenses down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Costar Group

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00 to $1.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $214.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.09, revenue view $840.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Over-Year

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $211 million to $213 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $834 million to $840 million

* Q2 revenue $207 million versus i/b/e/s view $205.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $4.05 to $4.13

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.