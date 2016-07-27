BRIEF-Costar Group grows Q2 revenue 21 pct, drives expenses down

July 27 (Reuters) - Costar Group

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00 to $1.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $214.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.09, revenue view $840.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Over-Year

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $211 million to $213 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $834 million to $840 million

* Q2 revenue $207 million versus i/b/e/s view $205.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $4.05 to $4.13

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: