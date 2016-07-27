BRIEF-Weatherford Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.63

July 27 (Reuters) - Weatherford International PLC :

* "completed 92% of previously announced 8,000 headcount reduction plan"

* Qtrly North America revenue declined 26%, outperforming a 35% reduction in average rig count and continued pricing headwinds

* Weatherford reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "industry has now hit a bottom on both activity and pricing fronts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)