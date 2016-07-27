FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-E-Compass Acquisition Corp. to merge with NYM Holding
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-E-Compass Acquisition Corp. to merge with NYM Holding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - E-compass Acquisition Corp

* E-compass Acquisition - deal for $5 million in cash, 12 million shares of common stock of ifresh to be issued to selling shareholders valued at $10.00 per share

* E-compass Acquisition corp - upon consummation of transaction ecac will redomesticate to Delaware by merge with and into iFresh Inc

* E-compass Acquisition - transaction is conditioned on surviving co receiving a loan of at least $15 million in connection with closing of transactions

* E-compass Acquisition Corp. To merge with NYM Holding, Inc.

* E-compass Acquisition Corp - company would pay nym's current stockholders an aggregate of $125 million in connection with transaction

* E-compass Acquisition Corp. to merge with NYM Holding, Inc.

* E-compass Acquisition- iFresh will also get an option to buy additional five supermarkets prior to March 31, 2017 for consideration of $10 million in cash

* Immediately after redomestication, ifresh merger sub inc will be merged with and into NYM, resulting nym being wholly owned unit of iFresh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
