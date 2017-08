July 27 (Reuters) - Washington Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Washington real estate investment trust announces second quarter financial and operating results and quarterly dividend

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.46

* Q2 FFO per share $0.46

* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $1.74 to $1.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)