BRIEF-MAA Q2 FFO per share $1.54

July 27 (Reuters) - Mid-america Apartment Communities Inc :

* America Apartment Communities- updating and increasing prior guidance for FY core FFO, now projected to be in a range of $5.77 to $5.93 per share

* Expects full year NOI growth for same store portfolio to be in range of 4.75% to 5.25%

* MAA reports second quarter results

* Q2 FFO per share $1.54

* Q2 adjusted core FFO per share $1.25

* America apartment communities inc says MAA is updating and increasing prior guidance for full year core FFO

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY core AFFO is now projected to be in range of $5.07 to $5.23 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)