BRIEF-Service Corporation International announces Q2 2016 financial results

July 27 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.20 to $1.30

* Service Corporation International announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations excluding items

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)