a year ago
BRIEF-Timkensteel announces Q2 2016 results
July 27, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Timkensteel announces Q2 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - TimkenSteel Corp

TimkenSteel Corp Announces Second Quarter 2016 Results

* Timkensteel Corp sees Q3 net loss is projected to be between $20 million and $13 million.

* 2016 capital spending is projected to be $45 million.

* Timkensteel Corp sees q3 raw material spread is expected to be flat versus q2

* Qtrly U.S. Rig count is about 50 percent lower compared with Q2 of 2015

* Timkensteel Corp sees Q3 melt utilization is expected to be similar to Q2

* Q3 net loss is projected to be between $20 million and $13 million

* 2016 capital spending is projected to be $45 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.24

* Q2 sales $223.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 shipments are expected to be approximately 5 percent lower than second-quarter 2016

* Imports and weak market dynamics are expected to continue to pressure pricing

* Third-Quarter 2016 ebitda is projected to be between a loss of $10 million and breakeven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

