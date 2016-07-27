FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kimco Realty Corp sees FY FFO per share $1.34 - $1.42
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kimco Realty Corp sees FY FFO per share $1.34 - $1.42

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco Realty Corp sees FY FFO per share $1.34 - $1.42 $1.42

* Kimco Realty Corp Sees Fy FFO As Adjusted $1.48-$1.52 per share

* Subsequent to Q2, Kimco announced an early debt repayment initiative

* Establishment of valuation allowance to result in non-cash charge against net income,ffo of about $66 million,$41 million, respectively, in q3

* Kimco realty reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.38

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.37 excluding items

* Will recognize one-time charge of about $48 million related to early extinguishment of debt during q3 of 2016

* Plans to merge Kimco Realty Services, Inc. into Kimco, the REIT

* In conjunction with merger, Kimco will establish valuation allowance against certain deferred tax assets currently on balance sheet

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy net income of $0.86 to $0.94 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

