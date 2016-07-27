FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coeur Mining Inc says Q2 earnings per share $0.09
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coeur Mining Inc says Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Coeur Mining Inc

* Qtrly silver production was 4.0 million ounces and gold production was 92,727 ounces, representing a 19% increase over q1

* Coeur mining inc says $15 million increase to capital expenditures guidance in 2016

* Coeur reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $182 million versus i/b/e/s view $179.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coeur mining inc says q2 silver and gold sales were 4.0 million ounces and 88,543 ounces, respectively, or 9.3 million silver equivalent ounces

* Says anticipate increasing capital expenditure budget by an additional $10 million during second half of year

* Maintaining full-year 2016 production guidance of 115,000 - 125,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
