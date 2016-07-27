FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Callaway Golf says Q2 earnings per share $0.36
July 27, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Callaway Golf says Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co

* Reaffirms 2016 full year net sales and earnings guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $870.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company cautioned that there could be some increased market risk during second half of 2016 related to brexit

* Does not anticipate that changes in foreign currency rates will have much impact on company's results for full year

* Sees q3 gaap net sales $170 - $180 million

* Sees q3 loss per share $0.15- $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $188.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Callaway golf company announces second quarter 2016 financial results including a 6.5% increase in net sales and a 140% increase in earnings per share; callaway reaffirms 2016 full year net sales and earnings guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $246 million versus i/b/e/s view $242.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

