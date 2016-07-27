FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tetra Tech says Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $667 mln
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:10 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Tetra Tech says Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $667 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Tetra Tech Inc

* Tetra tech inc sees ongoing diluted eps for fiscal year 2016 expected to range from $1.85 per share to $1.90 per share

* Tetra tech inc qtrly backlog of $2.3 billion, up 21% year over year

* Tetra tech inc sees fiscal year 2016 net revenue expected to range from $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $510.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetra tech reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.55 to $0.60 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.85 to $1.90 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion

* Q3 revenue rose 16 percent to $667 million

* Q3 revenue view $497.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Sees q4 revenue $500 million to $550 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetra tech inc sees ongoing diluted eps for q4 of fiscal 2016 to be in range of $0.55 to $0.60

* Tetra tech inc sees net revenue for q4 to range from $500 million to $550 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.87, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan)

