July 27 (Reuters) - People's Utah Bancorp

* Says return on average assets for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was 1.43 pct compared to 1.36 pct in Q1 of 2016

* Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $17.2 million versus $16.7 million last quarter