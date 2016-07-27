FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services Q2 revenue C$268.6 million
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Secure Energy Services Q2 revenue C$268.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Secure Energy Services Inc

* Secure anticipates that activity levels will ramp up into second half of year

* Where actual activity levels will reach in remainder of 2016 remains difficult to predict

* Secure Energy Services Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Will continue to increase capacity at current facilities by adding additional tanks, disposal wells and expansion landfill cells

* Secure energy services reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue C$268.6 million

* Q2 revenue view c$204.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In July, secure opened a second disposal well at big mountain SWD located in Alberta Deep Basin

* During Q3, secure expects to open New Kakwa FST, also located in Deep Basin

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

