July 27, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Employers Holdings Q2 operating earnings per share $0.45 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Employers Holdings Inc

* Qtrly total revenues $201.8 million versus $190.9 million

* Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 net income of $0.80, net income excluding the impact of the LPT of $0.57 and operating income of $0.45 per diluted share

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.45 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net written premiums $188.7 million versus $188.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $197.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
