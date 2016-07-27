FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q2 earnings per share $0.88
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q2 earnings per share $0.88

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp

* Qtrly backlog of $2.0 billion increased 6% from December 31, 2015; and

* Says for fy 2016 increasing free cash flow guidance by $10 million to new range of $300 million to $320 million

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - new orders of $524 million in Q2 were essentially flat compared to prior year

* Curtiss-Wright reports second quarter 2016 financial results; maintains full-year eps and increases free cash flow guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 sales $533 million versus i/b/e/s view $523.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.15

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says increasing full-year 2016 operating margin guidance by 20 basis points to new range of 14.2% to 14.4%

* Curtiss-Wright Corp - maintaining full-year 2016 expectations for diluted earnings per share (eps) of $4.00 to $4.15

* Curtiss-Wright Corp says new orders of $524 million in Q2 were essentially flat compared to prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.