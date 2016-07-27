FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Noble Corp posts Q2 adj. EPS $0.01, reduces FY capex forecast
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Noble Corp posts Q2 adj. EPS $0.01, reduces FY capex forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc

* Noble corporation plc reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $895 million

* Full year capital expenditure estimate reduced to $675 million

* Qtrly average dayrate $ 509,145 versus $ 340,217

* Q2 revenue view $510.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Industry conditions remain challenging"

* "Utilization in our floating rig fleet declined steeply in quarter, due in part to contractual settlement with Freeport"

* Says at June 30, 2016, noble's total contract backlog stood at $5.1 billion

* Qtrly average rig utilization 65% versus 83% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)

