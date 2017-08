July 27 (Reuters) - Newmarket Corp

* Newmarket Corp qtrly revenue $516.1 million versus $557.4 million last year

* Newmarket Corporation reports second quarter and first half 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $5.50 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $5.43