a year ago
BRIEF-New Gold posts Q2 adj EPS $0.03; gold production up 15 pct
July 27, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-New Gold posts Q2 adj EPS $0.03; gold production up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc

* New Gold Delivers Higher 2016 Second Quarter Cash Flow And Significantly Lowers Full year cost guidance

* "On track to meet our full-year gold production guidance and pleased to be in a position to lower our cost guidance"

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production of 99,423 ounces increased by 15% relative to 2015

* Qtrly copper production of 25.7 million pounds increased by 9%

* Qtrly all-in sustaining costs decreased to $717 per ounce, including total cash costs of $334 per ounce

* Qtrly revenue $180.3 million versus $167.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
