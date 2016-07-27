BRIEF-Barrick Gold Q2 adj EPS $0.14

July 27 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp
* Reduced total debt by $968 million year-to-date, and remain on track to achieve $2 billion debt reduction target for year
* Qtrly copper production 103 million pounds versus 115 million pounds last year
* Qtrly copper C1 cash cost per pound $1.52 versus $1.94 last year
* All-In sustaining cost guidance for 2016 has been reduced to $750-$790 per ounce
* Nearly $1 billion in debt repayments completed so far this year, or roughly half of our $2 billion debt reduction target for 2016
* "in 2016, we intend to reduce our total debt by at least $2 billion by drawing on our existing cash balance"
* Capital expenditures for 2016 are now expected to be $1.25-$1.40 billion, below original 2016 guidance range of $1.35-$1.65 billion
* Over medium term, aim to reduce total debt to below $5 billion
* Barrick reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 revenue $2.01 billion versus $2.23 billion
* Qtrly gold production 1.34 million ounces versus 1.45 million ounces last year
* Qtrly gold all-in sustaining costs per ounce $782 versus $895 per ounce last year
* For full year, we expect cost of sales applicable to gold to be in range of $5.2-$5.5 billion
* Continue to expect full-year gold production of 5.0-5.5 million ounces
* Sees 2016 copper production 380-430 millions of pounds
* Sees 2016 copper C1 cash cost $1.35-$1.65 per pound
* "we will continue to pursue non-core asset sales with discipline"
* Intend to initiate a process to explore sale of 50 percent stake in KCGM operation in western Australia