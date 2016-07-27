FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp reports Q2 earnings per shr $0.02
July 27, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Murphy Oil Corp reports Q2 earnings per shr $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp says -

* Murphy Oil Corporation announces preliminary second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.36 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $1.15 billion

* Q2 revenue view $503.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditure guidance for full-year 2016 is being maintained at $620 million

* Full-year 2016 is estimated in range of 173,000 - 177,000 BOEPD

* Q2 2016 production averaged approximately 168,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Production for Q3 2016 is estimated in range of 167,500 - 169,500 BOEPD

* Exited Q2 with total debt of $2.46 billion and $399 million of cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

