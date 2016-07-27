FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neff Corp reports Q2 adjusted EPS $0.35
July 27, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Neff Corp reports Q2 adjusted EPS $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Neff Corp says -

* Neff Corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenues increased 5.8% to $99.7 million, up from $94.2 million in Q2 of 2015

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in a range of $190 million to $200 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue $99.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $98.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $390 million to $410 million

* 2016 net capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $100 million to $110 million

* FY2016 revenue view $400.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
