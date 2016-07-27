BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products Co announces 2016 Q2 results

July 27 (Reuters) - Orchids Paper Products Co

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Qtrly total net sales $39.4 million versus $42.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $47.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orchids paper products company announces 2016 second quarter results; declares dividend of $0.35 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25

* Sees annual adjusted ebitda to approximately $60 million and earnings per share to approximately $2.50 to $3.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)