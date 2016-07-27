BRIEF-Kraton Performance Polymers Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.24

July 27 (Reuters) - Kraton Performance Polymers Inc

* Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $454.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $445.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says modifying 2016 adjusted EBITDA range to $370 - $380 million from earlier guidance of $370 - $390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)