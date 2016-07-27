FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hutchinson Technology says U.S. DOJ has opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hutchinson Technology says U.S. DOJ has opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Hutchinson Technology Inc :

* Says received a letter on july 26, 2016 from antitrust division of U.S. Department of justice

* U.S. DOJ opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies for use in hard disk drives

* Hutchinson technology provides update on legal and regulatory actions

* HTI intends to fully cooperate with DOJ's investigation.

* HTI is engaging in contingency planning for potential of continued delays or impediments to pending merger.

* Says FTC has not indicated when its review may be completed

* Merger agreement may be terminated by HTI or TDK if merger has not been consummated on or before november 1, 2016.

* Says DOJ's letter stated that neither HTI nor any HTI employee is currently a subject of DOJ investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
