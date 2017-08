July 27 (Reuters) - Pulse Seismic Inc

* Qtrly total revenue $2.8 million versus $6.5mln

* Pulse Seismic Inc. reports Q2 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.04

* Does see improved prospects for merger and acquisition activity in 2016

* "Pulse's short-term outlook remains more cautious than one year ago"

