BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.39

July 27 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.39
* Sees q3 gross profit between $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion
* NXP Semiconductors reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to anticipate the standard products business transaction to close in the first quarter of 2017
* Sees q3 total revenue between $ 2.42 billion to $2.52 billion
* Qtrly product revenue $2.32 billion versus $1.47 billion
