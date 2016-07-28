BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.39

July 27 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.39

* Sees q3 gross profit between $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion

* NXP Semiconductors reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to anticipate the standard products business transaction to close in the first quarter of 2017

* Sees q3 total revenue between $ 2.42 billion to $2.52 billion

* Qtrly product revenue $2.32 billion versus $1.47 billion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: