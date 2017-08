July 27 (Reuters) - Catalyst Paper Corp

* Q2 sales C$460.8 million versus c$510.4 million in q1

* Catalyst announces second quarter results

* Says recorded qtrly net loss of $26.6 million and a net loss before specific items of $27.3 million in Q2

* Says qtrly share loss C$1.84

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: