BRIEF-Boise Cascade reports Q2 net income of $19.2 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - Boise Cascade Co

* Boise Cascade Company reports 2016 second quarter net income of $19.2 million on sales of $1,043.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue $1.044 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.03 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects its capital expenditures during 2016 to be $85 million to $95 million

* "We still face oversupply challenges in our plywood business"

* "We expect modest growth in residential housing construction for balance of year"

* "Expect to continue to experience modest demand growth for products we manufacture and distribute in 2016"

* "Future commodity product pricing could be volatile in response to industry operating rates, net import and export activity"

* Expect to manage production levels to sales demand, which will likely result in operating some of our facilities below their capacity

* Expect to manage production levels to sales demand, which will likely result in operating some of our facilities below their capacity

* Managing production levels could also include temporary plant curtailments such as those recently taken in plywood operations