BRIEF-Commscope sees Q3 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.39

July 28 (Reuters) - Commscope Holding Company Inc

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commscope reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 sales $1.31 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.3 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 to $0.74

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.42 to $2.52

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.39

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.91 to $0.96

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.48, revenue view $5.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)