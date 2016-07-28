FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Helmerich and Payne Q3 loss per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Helmerich And Payne Inc

* Operating revenues of $366 million for q3 of fiscal 2016, compared to operating revenues of $661 million

* In u.s. Land segment, expects revenue days (activity) to increase by roughly 3% to 7% during Q4 as compared to q3

* In offshore segment, company expects revenue days to increase by approximately 1% during Q4 as compared to q3

* In international land segment, company expects revenue days to increase by approximately 5% to 10% during Q4 as compared to q3

* Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Excluding any impact from early termination revenue, average rig revenue per day is expected to be roughly $24,000 in q4

* Q3 revenue view $298.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

