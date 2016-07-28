FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences sees 2016 sales $992 mln-$1.002 bln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences sees 2016 sales $992 mln-$1.002 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

* Raising its FY gaap and adjusted eps guidance by $0.04/share and narrowing guidance range to new range of $1.78 - $1.88 and $3.43 - $3.53, respectively

* Integra lifesciences reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 revenue $249.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $243.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $992 million to $1.002 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Integra lifesciences holdings corp says q2 gaap gross margin was 64.1% and adjusted gross margin was 69.2%

* Integra lifesciences holdings corp says raising organic sales guidance to 9%. For 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.44, revenue view $994.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.