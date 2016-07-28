FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Air Products Q3 adjusted EPS $1.92 from cont ops
July 28, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Air Products Q3 adjusted EPS $1.92 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Air products reports strong fiscal 2016 third quarter results*

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.92 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.63 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $2.434 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.42 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $7.45 to $7.55 from continuing operations

* Sees q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.91 to $2.01 from continuing operations

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $7.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
