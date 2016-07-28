FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bunge Q2 GAAP EPS $0.81
July 28, 2016 / 10:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bunge Q2 GAAP EPS $0.81

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd

* Qtrly net sales $10,541 million versus $10,782 million last year

* Lowered range of our previous food & ingredients outlook to reflect continued challenging conditions in certain edible oils markets

* In fertilizer, there is no change to our outlook, and we continue to expect 2016 segment ebit to be approximately $30 million higher than last year

* In near term, slow farmer selling in Brazil, Argentina, due to smaller than expected crops, lower prices, are negatively impacting margins

* Continue to expect full-year 2016 eps growth

* Q2 revenue view $10.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In food & ingredients, we expect 2016 segment ebit to be $10 to $30 million higher than last year's adjusted result of $192 million

* Bunge reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "continue to expect earnings growth in 2016 with returns on capital well above wacc"

* Second half 2016 earnings will be "weighted to Q4 coinciding with northern hemisphere harvests"

* In agribusiness, "expect mark-to-market gains we benefitted from in q2 to largely reverse in q3" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

