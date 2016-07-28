FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
July 28, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp

* Production and costs are on track to meet our full year guidance

* Qtrly revenue $73.6 million versus $60.1 million

* Teranga Gold sets new production records for second quarter and first six months

* Production of 52,540 ounces for q2 and 123,267 ounces for first half of year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* "We expect to have three new deposits - two on mine license and one regional deposit - in at least resource category by year end"

* Reduced mill throughput is expected to be partially mitigated by commissioning of a second crusher and screen during Q3

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $64.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
