FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Allegion Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allegion Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc

* Allegion plc sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.40

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.36, revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $584.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $574.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.20 to $3.35 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 8 to 9 percent

* Year 2016 reported revenue up 5 to 6 percent on an organic basis

* Company continues to target full-year available cash flow of approximately $280 to $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.