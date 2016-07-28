FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-EQT Q2 loss per share $1.55
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 11:57 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EQT Q2 loss per share $1.55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - EQT Corp

* Increases 2016 drilling plan

* 2016 capital expenditure forecast of $1.0 billion is unchanged

* Plans to accelerate its drilling program for second half of 2016 by spudding an additional 63 wells

* Qtrly EQT corporation total operating revenues $127.5 million versus $439.6 million last year

* Sees FY total production sales volume of 730 - 740 bcfe

* Eqt reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 loss per share $1.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $72 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue view $463 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EQT production achieved sales volume of 184.5 bcfe in Q2 2016, representing a 26% increase over Q2 last year.

* Sees Q3 total production sales volume 183 - 187 bcfe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
