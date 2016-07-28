FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beazer homes Q3 earnings per share $ 0.19
July 28, 2016 / 10:47 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beazer homes Q3 earnings per share $ 0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer Homes reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Beazer Homes Usa Inc qtrly diluted income per share from continuing operations $ 0.19

* Q3 revenue $459.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $435.6 million

* Now intends to reduce debt by a total of at least $150 million during fiscal 2016, an increase of $50 million from previous expectations

* Beazer Homes USA Inc qtrly cancellation rates 19.6 percent versus 19.6 percent

* Beazer Homes USA Inc qtrly new home orders 1,490 versus 1,524

* As of June 30, 2016 backlog units 2,426 versus 2,764

* As of June 30, 2016, dollar value of backlog $814.6 million versus $899.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

