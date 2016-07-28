FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Teleflex Q2 GAAP EPS $1.25 from cont ops
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 10:42 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teleflex Q2 GAAP EPS $1.25 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc

* Reported revenue growth of 3.0% to 4.0% and constant currency revenue growth of 5.0% to 6.0%

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.24, revenue view $1.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teleflex reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.89 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $473.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $468.4 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 3 to 4 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says raised 2016 guidance range for GAAP diluted EPS from $5.32 to $5.37 to $5.34 to $5.41

* Says raised 2016 guidance range for adjusted diluted EPS from $7.10 to $7.25 to $7.20 to $7.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.