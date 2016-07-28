FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Extended Stay America Q2 adjusted EPS $0.31
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Extended Stay America Q2 adjusted EPS $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are expected to range from $240 million to $260 million

* Extended Stay America announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 same store sales rose 3.4 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.257 billion to $1.272 billion

* Q2 revenue $332.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $336.8 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extended Stay America Inc qtrly Q2 total revenues of $332.8 million

* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 comparable hotel total revenues are expected to increase by approximately 3.25% to 4.50%

* Extended Stay America Inc sees FY 2016 net income is anticipated to range from $162 million to $188 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.